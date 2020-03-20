CIVB postpones inaugural Bordeaux Day

Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB) has postponed its inaugural Bordeaux Day due to coronavirus (Covid-19).

The body said this morning that it has moved the London event from 5 May to 9 September.

“We have been monitoring the evolution of the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK and in France and listened to the advice of the British and French governments and health services. After careful evaluation of the event and the potential risk for both visitors and exhibitors, we have unfortunately decided to postpone Bordeaux Day.”

Announced last month, the new event will comprise an expansive tasting designed to give the trade a unique opportunity to discover the most exciting new trends and wine styles from Bordeaux.

Visitors will receive a full update on Bordeaux at seminars held throughout the day and have the chance to rediscover the modernity, quality and diversity of its wines for themselves in dedicated tasting zones, said the CIVB.

In addition to the unveiling of the new Bordeaux Hot 50 - a “carefully curated” collection of wines selected to appeal to the modern consumer, visitors will be able to experience Bordeaux Undiscovered - a unique showcase of wines from producers seeking representation in the UK.

Other seminars and tastings created to pique the interest of all members of the trade include Green Bordeaux - a showcase of organic, biodynamic, vegan wines that highlight Bordeaux's sustainable drive; a Bordeaux briefing by Sichel