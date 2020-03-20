Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

CIVB postpones inaugural Bordeaux Day

Published:  20 March, 2020

Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB) has postponed its inaugural Bordeaux Day due to coronavirus (Covid-19).  

The body said this morning that it has moved the London event from 5 May to 9 September. 

“We have been monitoring the evolution of the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK and in France and listened to the advice of the British and French governments and health services. After careful evaluation of the event and the potential risk for both visitors and exhibitors, we have unfortunately decided to postpone Bordeaux Day.” 

Announced last month, the new event will comprise an expansive tasting designed to give the trade a unique opportunity to discover the most exciting new trends and wine styles from Bordeaux.

Visitors will receive a full update on Bordeaux at seminars held throughout the day and have the chance to rediscover the modernity, quality and diversity of its wines for themselves in dedicated tasting zones, said the CIVB.

In addition to the unveiling of the new Bordeaux Hot 50 - a “carefully curated” collection of wines selected to appeal to the modern consumer, visitors will be able to experience Bordeaux Undiscovered - a unique showcase of wines from producers seeking representation in the UK.

Other seminars and tastings created to pique the interest of all members of the trade include Green Bordeaux - a showcase of organic, biodynamic, vegan wines that highlight Bordeaux's sustainable drive; a Bordeaux briefing by Sichel and Green Bordeaux - a showcase of organic, biodynamic, vegan wines that highlight Bordeaux's sustainable drive

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95