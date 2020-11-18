Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bourgogne UK wine exports up 11.6%

By Lisa Riley
Published:  18 November, 2020

Exports of Bourgogne wine to the UK rose 11.9% in volume in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year, with value up 1.3%, according to the latest Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) data. 

Moreover, the UK temporarily became the leading market for Bourgogne wine exports in May and June, ahead of the US, said the BIVB. 

“The UK market went into a downward slide following the financial crisis of 2008, and some thought it would be lost with Brexit, but the country has resumed imports of Bourgogne wines.”

The good performance in the first nine months of 2020 was driven by the full range of Bourgogne wines, with whites up 11.4% by volume, reds up by 5.7% and Crémant de Bourgogne up 54%.

In relation to Brexit, exports to the UK had not been impacted by any "new taxes or administrative measures", which BIVB said may explain the “strong growth”.

However, it added, the measures taken in October and the latest lockdown imposed by the Johnson government in an effort to halt the spread of the virus could "spell an end to this resurgence”.

In terms of overall exports, BIVB said the pandemic put paid to a long period in growth of Bourgogne wine exports. 

Over the first nine months of 2020, the drop remained “limited but real”, down 3.9% by volume and 9.3% in terms of revenue compared to the first nine months of 2019.

“The year 2020 will long stick in the memory. The periods of lockdown due to Covid-19, which began in China in February, were unprecedented in modern history and played out across the globe, slowing or even stopping much international trade,” said the BIVB.

In parallel, it added access to some major markets was also turbulent pinpointing the UK continuing to impede imports of French wine through a 25% levy imposed as part of the Airbus/Boeing dispute, and the UK currently redefining rules for imports and for trade with overseas markets (re-exports).

Nonetheless, BIVB said that Bourgogne wine professionals remained “confident and have faith in their markets”.

At the beginning of this year, BIVB signed up as a WSET patron.  










Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95