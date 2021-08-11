Pol Roger Portfolio adds Domaine Vacheron

By Lisa Riley

Pol Roger Portfolio, the subsidiary of Champagne Pol Roger, has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor of Domaine Vacheron taking effect from next week (16 August).

The addition of Domaine Vacheron marks the Portfolio’s first foray into one of the world’s classic wine regions, Sancerre, with the family-owned operation one of the region’s foremost producers, making "exceptional" white, red and rosé Sancerre, according to Pol Roger Portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Vacheron family and their wines this summer; their bright and balanced, fruit-forward wines typify the very best of Sancerre,” said James Simpson MW, MD of Pol Roger Portfolio.

“Family is key to the development of Pol Roger Portfolio; hence it is particularly pleasing to find an established family producer to join the impeccable range of family-owned wine and spirits producers we already represent,” he said.

Jean-Dominique and Jean-Laurent Vacheron, two cousins, who represent the fourth generation, are currently at the helm of the winery, located in the medieval heart of Sancerre.

Under their direction, the Domaine has embraced sustainable practices, converting to biodynamics in the early millennium and achieving certification in 2005.

The estate comprises 70ha, with a combination of agricultural land, forest and 50ha of vineyard, 38 of which are planted with Sauvignon Blanc and 12 with Pinot Noir.

Jean-Laurent said: "We are delighted to join Pol Roger Portfolio and establish a quality distribution network, both for our existing customer base and to reach new customers in the UK. This move will strengthen a historical connection with the UK market."

The Vacheron wines will sit alongside the range of family-owned producers represented by Pol Roger Portfolio.

Together with Champagne Pol Roger, the agency wine range now comprises Bodegas Artadi, Joseph Drouhin, Domaine Josmeyer, Robert Sinskey Vineyards, Staglin Family Vineyard, Abreu, Gallica, Kinsman Eades, TOR Wines and Grand Tokaj as well as Glenfarclas Highland Single Malt.