Maison Joseph Drouhin partners with Enotria to up premium on-trade presence

By Lisa Riley

Maison Joseph Drouhin has joined forces with Enotria & Coe to heighten its visibility in the premium on-trade in a move it said reflected a "new approach to the UK".

The Burgundian producer, part of the Pol Roger Portfolio, said the partnership would include Enotria having “privileged access to an impressive selection of Maison Joseph Drouhin wines; a range which has been crafted to reflect the needs of the on-trade”.

The partnership follows the brand’s “success" in the off-trade, it added.

This agreement showed the Drouhin estate’s confidence in the UK market, said Frédéric Drouhin, president of the executive board at Maison Joseph Drouhin.

“It is a perfect fit between people that have the same philosophy to position Joseph Drouhin as a leading House with a producer soul,” he added.

“Both Pol Roger Portfolio and Enotria are committed to enhancing the distribution of Drouhin in the UK, whilst maintaining its position as one of the leading Burgundian houses.”

Harriet Kininmonth, director of buying at Enotria, said: “Joseph Drouhin is a remarkable estate and we’re excited to work alongside the family and the team at Pol Roger Portfolio to create ambassadors and drive sales.”

Since founded 140 years ago, Maison Joseph Drouhinhe Drouhin has grown to 83ha, including 42ha in the Côte d’Or, 40ha in Chablis, and 1ha in the Côte Chalonnaise, with over 90% of its vineyards classified as Premier and Grand Cru in Côte d’Or.

In 1988 the family adopted organic practices for the entire estate, with only natural products used in the vineyards, taking the soil, the vines and the environment into consideration throughout the winemaking process. It adopted biodynamic practices in 1997.

