Jascots reintroduces Sancerre’s Alphonse Mellot

By Lisa Riley

Jascots Wine Merchants has reintroduced Sancerre producer Alphonse Mellot to its burgeoning portfolio.

Renowned for producing some of Sancerre’s "most ambitious white wines" and amongst the "finest red wines" found in the region, Alphonse Mellot is a biodynamic pioneer of the region with the estate’s vineyards having been farmed biodynamically since 1999.

Unusually for Sancerre, owner Alphonse Mellot, who represents the 19th generation of his family to lead the Domain, is as serious about Pinot Noir as Sauvignon Blanc, harbouring a long-held ambition for his red wines to be recognised as equivalent in quality to the greatest wines in Burgundy, according to Jascots.

“We were lucky enough to have Alphonse’s Sancerres in our portfolio when I started at Jascots back in 2006, after over 10 years apart we are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to represent the wines again,” said managing partner Miles MacInnes.

“In the intervening years the wines have got even better with a lighter touch in the winery leading to wines of even greater precision and elegance. The red wines from the estate are in a league of their own for the region.”

Mellot added: “I am delighted to be working with Jascots, they have a great team and an exciting portfolio of wines that we are proud to be a part of. The UK is an important market for us and we are pleased to be with a company that understands.”

The wines on offer now from Jascots comprise La Moussière Sancerre Blanc 2020, La Moussière Sancerre Rosé 2019, La Moussière Sancerre Rouge 2018, Les Romains Sancerre Blanc 2017, Edmond Sancerre Blanc 2018, Génération Dix-Neuf Sancerre Blanc 2017, Génération Dix-Neuf Sancerre Rouge 2018 and En Grands Champs Sancerre Rouge 2016, as well as the Les Pénitents Chardonnay 2017 and Les Pénitents Pinot Noir 2016 from the estate’s Les Pénitents vineyard in Côtes de la Charité.

The latest listing for Jascots, which was acquired by Freixenet Copestick last year, follows the addition of Campania producer Mastroberardino and Chile’s Garage Wine Co in March, followed by Argentina’s Luna Austral at the beginning of this month.

