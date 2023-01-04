VinoVirtual launches for UK trade

By Harpers Editorial

French wine & spirits trading platform VinoVirtual is bringing its innovative marketplace specifically to UK buyers in 2023 for the first time, with a number of inaugural sessions taking place across January and February.

VinoVirtual has made its mark with seven exhibitions taking place online since 2020, resulting in a portfolio of successful commercial trading events.

Now, in media partnership with Harpers, the platform will roll out its new season of online sessions, which aim specifically to connect French producers with UK importers and trade buyers.

First up, a session on Champagne & sparkling wines will take place from 31 January to 2 February 2023, in partnership with Fédération des vignerons indépendants de la Champagne (the association for independent wine growers of Champagne).

Starting at the same time, organic wines & spirits from all French regions will be hosted from 31 January to 7 February 2023. This longer one-week exhibition reflects the surge in interest and opportunity in this sector, organisers said. Loire Valley and South West France will then feature from 11 to 13 April 2023.

Since its launch, VinoVirtual has successfully created a unique commercial channel for the international wine world, while building on its vision to optimise the digital trading processes of the industry globally. It operates via region-specific events which look to create opportunities for trade tastings and making connections ahead of physical meetings.

Further events are being scheduled for North America from 27 to 29 March and Asia from 3 to 7 July.

Participation is open to winegrowers, co-operatives and merchants of all sizes. First-time exporters are also invited and can benefit from further specific support from VinoVirtual, which additionally offers extended consultancy services, including procurement bidding, export mentorship and logistics expertise.

Trade visitors and press can sign up to participate for free, and registration is open now at www.vinovirtual.online.








