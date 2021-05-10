Hallgarten Wines clinches Simpsons for the on-trade

By Jo Gilbert

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has become the sole distributor for Simpsons Wine Estate’s range in the on-trade – a move which the distributor said would help them capitalise on “sky-rocketing” consumer interest of English wines.

Husband and wife duo Ruth and Charles Simpson began making wine in the South of France in 2002 before returning to the UK and setting up their English estate in 2012 in Kent’s North Downs.

New distributor Hallgarten will be responsible for both their premium sparkling and still English wines, while previous distributor Roberson Wine will continue to represent the wines online.

The Hallgarten team is hoping to build on a recent spate of growth with their English wine portfolio, having secured Chalklands Classic Cuvée as the house pour at the new NoMad Hotel in London and by the glass at 2021 Bib Gourmand holder. Simpson’s ‘Gravel Castle’ Chardonnay is currently on the wine list at Tom Kerridge’s Michelin-starred The Coach in Marlow.

The two companies cite survey data from Wine GB which shows that sales of English wine rose by 70% across the UK in 2019 alone, and expected similar growth in 2021.

“Our range of wines has been steadily growing in volume and variety over the last few years, and we were looking to work with a partner who could help us to gain traction with the on-trade nationwide,” co-owner Charles Simpson said.

“Hallgarten already have some fantastic existing accounts and a highly-skilled team working with us, so it was a natural fit for both parties and we’re very excited to partner with them, further growing distribution for the brand. We’ve seen great success over the last couple of years working with the excellent team at Roberson Wine since 2019, and they will continue to sell our wines online.”

“The Simpson family add a unique perspective on English wines, one that the consumer is clamouring for, and one we are sure we can capitalise on in the UK on-trade," added Steve Daniel, head of buying at Hallgarten Wines.

“To satisfy this demand for wines from closer to home we have been slowly expanding our English portfolio over the past few years, which now boasts seven producers from across the south of the country."

Last month, Simpsons Wine Estate released the first still wines from the 2020 vintage including the Gravel Castle Chardonnay and Railway Hill Rose. Their Rabbit Hole Pinot Noir and Roman Road Chardonnay are due for release later this month and their first ever English Blanc de Blancs, called White Cliffs, from the 2017 vintage, will follow in the summer.



















