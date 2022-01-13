Hallgarten Wines adds Badia a Coltibuono to its portfolio

By James Lawrence

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has expanded its extensive Tuscan portfolio with the addition of leading Chianti Classico estate, Badia a Coltibuono.

Available for both the retail and on-trade sectors, the historic property is situated in the Gaiole sub-region of Chianti Classico. The producer markets five distinct Chianti Classico wines, including three single vineyard expressions and a Riserva style.

Hallgarten head of buying, Steve Daniel, commented: “We are thrilled to be introducing such an historic and iconic name to our customers. Everything screams quality, from its position in Monti in Chianti, to their historical multi-clonal massal selection of Sangiovese, to their organic viticulture philosophy.”

He added: “After seeing our sales of wines from Chianti grow over the last 12 months, we felt now would be the perfect time to develop our Tuscan portfolio. It is clear our partners in the retail and hospitality sectors are premiumising their offering, particularly in Chianti, and Badia a Coltibuono provides the ideal quality and price point to meet this demand.”

According to Daniel, Badia a Coltibuono joins Hallgarten following a 12 month period where the business has seen sales of its Chianti wines grow by +34% in volume and +38% in value, outperforming the UK market.

The property has invested significantly in its winemaking infrastructure and viticulture. Following the completion of a new gravity-flow winery in 1997, Badia a Coltibuono started farming its 63 hectares of estate vineyards organically in 1994, fully certified as organic by the ICEA in 2003.

Badia a Coltibuono is steeped in history, dating back to 1051, where the Vallombrosan monks resided in an abbey built on the property – known as ‘Badia’.

The estate was purchased in 1846 by Florentine banker Michele Giuntini and has since been passed down through six generations of the Stucchi Prinetti family. The Stucchi are considered to be pioneers in the region, having cultivated the land for over 175 years.

“It is an honour and a pleasure for us to be represented in the UK market by Hallgarten Wines. The collaboration is an ideal fit for the estate and we are looking forward to a long term and successful partnership,” said Giandomenico Zedde, sales director at Badia a Coltibuono.













