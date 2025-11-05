Subscriber login Close [x]
Armit unveils new portfolio director

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 November, 2025

Leading distributor Armit Wines has announced the appointment of Svet Manolov MS as its new portfolio director.

Describing the move as critical to the company's "ongoing investment to deliver on its long-term vision", Manolov will report directly to MD Brett Fleming. In his new leadership role, he will be responsible for driving both equity and sales growth across all Armit agency suppliers.

According to the firm, Manolov has extensive commercial experience in the premium on-trade sector – a key focus for Armit despite broader industry challenges.

He said: "The opportunity to join Armit wines was not something I was actively seeking; however, the depth and iconic quality of the Armit Portfolio combined with the opportunity to contribute significantly to the growth of this highly regarded business was something impossible to ignore.

"I am delighted to have been appointed and look forward to supporting Brett and the team,” added Manolov. 

Fleming commented: “This is a critical appointment for us and has come after an exhaustive recruitment process.

"Svet brings key core values: experience, respect and knowledge combined with a high degree of commercial nous which is both rare and invaluable - we are lucky to have him. His contribution is precisely what we need to move to the next stage of our growth journey.”

Based in Hammersmith, Armit has represented some of Europe's top blue-chip estates for decades, including Super Tuscan producer Tenuta San Guido, Château Lafleur, and Burgundy's Domaine Leflaive.





