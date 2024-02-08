Subscriber login Close [x]
The Drinks Trust launches industry survey

By James Bayley
Published:  08 February, 2024

The Drinks Trust has launched its annual industry survey to better understand the needs of the hospitality workforce.

The survey, which is in its fourth consecutive year, is backed by Kingsland Drinks and Virgin Wines, with nine selected participants receiving a mixed case of wines from said sponsors.

 “The Drinks Trust remains dedicated to deepening our understanding of the needs of our industry, with the aim of delivering impactful support and services,” said Ross Carter, The Drinks Trust CEO.

“As it enters its fourth consecutive year, our annual survey remains pivotal in shaping our ongoing services to address the evolving needs of the industry workforce. We are therefore asking drinks industry and hospitality organisations, businesses and professionals to distribute our survey among their teams and industry peers. By collectively participating, we will gain a comprehensive insight into the services essential for effecting positive change within our industry,” Carter added.

The survey’s launch comes amidst a wave of cost increases for businesses, including labour, VAT and inflation. 

Jo Taylorson from Kingsland Drinks Group added: “Building a better drinks industry now and for the future is critical in ensuring the health of the sector, and the wellbeing of the incredible people who work across drinks and hospitality in the UK.  

“The work The Drinks Trust does to drive this agenda is hugely important. Help us take the temperature and better understand the needs of our people, it’s a brilliant opportunity to ensure your voice is heard to affect real change and contribute to the longer-term health of our industry.” 

To take part in the industry survey, click here.



New UK and Ireland Michelin stars revealed

