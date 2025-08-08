The Drinks Trust reopens WSET bursary

By Andrew Catchpole

The Drinks Trust has announced that its WSET bursary is to be offered for a third year running.

The trade charity has reponed the scheme as part of the Develop programme, which is aimed at “supporting professional development and equal upskilling opportunity across the drinks industry”, according to the body.

Develop funds training and educational courses both for people already working in the drink sector and those aspiring to find a pathway in.

The renewed partnership between The Drinks Trust and WSET will enable successful candidates for the bursaries to gain qualifications ranging from wine and spirits to sake and a newly launched beer course.

With huge staffing pressures facing the UK drinks and hospitality sectors, leaving 80,000 unfilled positions in the £120 billion industry, The Drinks Trust has recognised “serious recruitment and retention challenges”, including the need for upskilling with existing employees.

The initiative particularly recognises the barrier presented in terms of professional development, often down to financial hardship, also with emphasis on those looking to enter the industry from under-represented backgrounds.

Figures released by The Drinks Trust reveal that 21% of drinks and hospitality businesses report that their existing staff lack essential skills, which sits uncomfortably with the 6% average across all industries nationally, and leads to high levels of staff churn costing business £274 million annually.

"Our mission is to create a thriving drinks industry. By reopening the WSET Bursary, we are helping to level the playing field and ensure that opportunities for learning, growth and success are accessible to all, regardless of background or financial circumstance. In an industry that relies on talent, knowledge, and passion, education must be open to everyone," said Nicky Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust.

In the academic year 2023-2024 over 170 students received bursary support for their education, with the wider Develop programme having supported 2,500 individuals with fully funded training since its launch.

To learn more about the Develop programme and to apply for a WSET bursary, including details on the criteria for eligibility, click here.







