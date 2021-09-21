Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Charity report finds racism continues to affect UK hospitality

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 September, 2021

A survey commissioned by the not-for-profit organisation Be Inclusive Hospitality suggests that racial discrimination continues to be an issue for the UK's service industry.

The Inside Hospitality survey, conducted between November 2020 and January 2021, was organised by the UK’s only professional network for people of colour in hospitality, food and drink.

Among its more worrying findings was a fear shared by 56% of Asian hospitality professionals that their race/ethnicity was hindering their career progression, while 40% of black hospitality professionals felt the same.

In addition, more than half of all ethnic minorities surveyed claimed to have experienced or witnessed racism within the workplace.

The survey asked respondents: “How well do you feel that your career progression has been supported by employers during your time within Hospitality?”

According to the report, 64% of white employees answered “well” or “very well”, versus 33% black employees and 44% mixed raced members of staff.

The report also found evidence of an appetite for education and training around race and ethnicity within the workplace, with 60% of respondents saying that while they have not received any appropriate staff training or education, they find the idea appealing.

Only 28% of hospitality professionals surveyed in the Inside Hospitality survey had received training or education around race, ethnicity or anti-racism to date.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

...

Justerini & Brooks: Events Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95