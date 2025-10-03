Ian Harris plans 66 mile walk for charity

By Oliver Catchpole

In two weeks’ time, Ian Harris MBE, the ex-CEO of the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), will walk the Vanguard Way for charity.

Starting on 17 October, Harris will attempt to walk the 66-mile route – which runs from Croydon to Newhaven – in three days, raising money for The Drinks Trust, of which he is a patron.

Created in 1886, The Drinks Trust is a charity committed to ‘supporting drinks hospitality colleagues, past and present, in their time of need.’ It provides financial assistance, wellbeing support and education or training to those in drinks and hospitality who need it.

The Trust aims at an equitable, open opportunity drinks industry, based on its values of openness, compassion, respect, equality and empowerment.

In 2024, The Drinks Trust supported 7,553 people (wellbeing support, training and 2,000 people financially), a large increase from the 5,000 supported in 2023. Last year it spent half a million pounds to help those in need.

Commenting on becoming a patron, Harris previously said: “I was delighted and honoured to be asked to become a Patron of The Drinks Trust… the work of the charity has always been close to my heart, and I have done several charity bike rides in the past 10 years to provide tangible, monetary support, and I know many people who have been helped in so many ways during my 45-year career in the industry.”

He added: “In two weeks’ time I will be walking the Vanguard Way with my daughters Sophie and Molly, who decided to give me this to me as my 70th birthday present. [I] have decided to try to raise some funds for the Drinks Trust, of which I am a Patron. Their 'together’ campaign is excellent, so if you can help, a big thank you.”

Harris was CEO of the WSET for 20 years following a career at a high level in the industry and grew it internationally with great success. He is currently the Upper Warden at the Vintners’ Company.

You can support The Drinks Trust through his JustGiving page here.







