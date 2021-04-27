The Drinks Trust opens new emergency fund

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust has opened its Another Round emergency fund aimed at people who are still in need as they haven’t been allowed to reopen or because they’d lost everything last year.

Launched to mark the reopening of hospitality from 12 April, the charity’s Another Round fund of £125,000 will be distributed in emergency grants of £400 per person, and it may be extended based on the uptake.

The purpose of Another Round was to reach those who were “unable to celebrate the reopening in the way others can, to support them financially where we can and to spread awareness that whilst this is a positive time for our industries, we cannot let our most impacted colleagues be forgotten", said Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust.

“This most recent lockdown has had a significant impact on the financial circumstances of thousands of people, with many having now lost their jobs due to the closure of hospitality and drinks businesses,” he said.

As a result, he added, The Drinks Trust was now receiving "significantly increased" demand from people who were unable to pay rent and council tax or afford to feed their families – many of them now depend on food banks to do so.

The latest initiative forms part of The Drinks Trust hard work throughout the pandemic to ensure that vital support is given to the most vulnerable people of the industry, and that they are able to access the services needed.

With many facing challenges beyond financial hardship, all applicants for the emergency grant will also be encouraged to consider The Drinks Trust’s wellbeing services (counselling, mindful drinking and sleep and insomnia treatment) irrespective of being awarded a grant.

To find out more about The Drinks Trust's Another Round and how to apply, visit here. Business can donate and support The Drinks Trust's Another Round by emailing partnerships@drinkstrust.org.uk

In 2020 over 10,000 licenced premised closed permanently, a 175% rise compared with 2019. As a result of permanent and long-term closures, over 660,000 people lost their jobs in 2020, some 20% of the workforce. A further 1.15 million remain on furlough.