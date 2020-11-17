The Drinks Trust launches ‘connection and opportunity’ platform

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust is gearing up to launch a platform dedicated to creating “connection and opportunity” across the UK drinks industry.

Launching in January, The Drinks Community platform will offer access to both “inspirational and practical” advice, which will be delivered alongside vocational materials, networking opportunities, forums, and exclusive content.

Moreover, the online member platform will enable people from the UK drinks industry to share knowledge and would “provide the bridge between disciplines, specialisms, and product channels in our sector”, said The Drinks Trust.

The ambition was for the Community to be the leading networking, upskilling, careers and vocational space for drinks people, said CEO Ross Carter.

“The Drinks Community will be the voice of drinks people. Together, we will create, curate and share the most relevant and exciting vocational content that will help grow your career and connect you with more people, and more opportunity, from across our vibrant industry.

“We will offer the services and opportunities that will help our people become more skilled, ultimately making our sector stronger, smarter, more connected, more resilient and more diverse,” he said.

First and foremost, added Carter, The Drinks Community would exist to deliver on a "genuine need within the drinks industry, particularly now, at a time when community will be central to the recovery of the drinks and hospitality sectors”.

The Drinks Trust will also be launching The Drinks Community Mentor Programme, for which it said it would be calling for applicants in the coming weeks.

As part of the new initiatives, The Drinks Trust is calling for contributors from across the industry, from the point of production to the point of sale.

















