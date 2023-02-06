Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Sectors
  3. On-Trade

The Drinks Trust calls on industry to have its say in annual survey

By James Bayley
Published:  06 February, 2023

The Drinks Trust has released its annual industry survey to help better understand the needs of the drinks and hospitality industry.

The past few months have proved particularly challenging for employees in the industry, which has been blighted by the cost of living crisis, taking a toll on the welfare of businesses and individuals alike. 

Beneficiaries of The Drinks Trust have been, and continue to be, amongst those most at risk from the ongoing financial crisis. In 2022, the non-profit organisation helped over 4,500 colleagues facing hardship.

The results of the survey will aim to improve the services and support supplied by The Drinks Trust as well as businesses in the drinks hospitality trade. The survey comprises sections covering employees' work life and well-being and takes approximately five minutes to complete.

The Drinks Trust CEO Ross Carter said: “The Drinks Trust is committed to further understanding the needs of the people within our industry, and as a result, provide the support and services that make a difference. We are therefore asking drinks hospitality organisations, businesses and professionals to share our survey internally with their teams, and with industry colleagues, so we can have a comprehensive understanding of the services needed to make a difference in our industry.”

Andy Romero-Birkbeck, founder and director of We Are Wellbeing, added: “The annual Drinks Industry Wellbeing Survey provides us with a valuable insight into the needs, concerns and views of those working in hospitality. The data we receive allows us to improve the level of support provided by The Drinks Trust and partners like We Are Wellbeing.”

The survey will run from 6 February 2023 until mid-March. The participants’ answers are completely confidential, and by finishing the survey respondents can also win various drinks prizes. To take part in the industry survey click here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bordeaux Wines Forum: "There are no more...

Musar turns to Fells for UK distribution

Premium English sparkling wine producer,...

Jascots expands New Zealand portfolio wi...

Friday read: Why are non-alcoholic brand...

Sparkling resilient as alcohol sales dec...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95