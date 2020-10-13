The Drinks Trust launches End of Furlough Grant

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust has launched a grant to help those experiencing immediate financial hardship as a result of the end of the government’s furlough scheme, which winds up on 31 October.

The Drinks Trust’s End of Furlough Grant comprises 500 emergency grants of £250, with more possibly being made available in coming weeks depending on demand and ongoing donations to the charity.

The grant also includes a range of wellness services aimed at meeting the needs of “our colleagues struggling with challenges at this time”.

Individuals qualifying for the grant will have worked in the drinks industry sector, in any capacity of it, or within the hospitality industry with drinks for one year full-time or two years part-time, at any point in their career.

“We want to reach out to those in the drinks and hospitality industry who have been hard hit, and have gone without the support of others. Industries like ours, the drinks industry, risk being amongst those who go unseen by the public, despite having faced some of the most significant challenges in their careers in recent months,” said CEO Ross Carter.

The government’s furlough scheme will be replaced by the Job Support Scheme.

Business can donate and support The Drinks Trust’s End of Furlough Grant by emailing partnerships@drinkstrust.org.uk.

The latest support follows The Drinks Trust launching an intiative to support freelance event and festival bar professionals, a group of workers omitted by the government’s furlough and self-employed support schemes, back in August.