The Drinks Trust supports freelance event and festival bar professionals

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust has launched an intiative to support freelance event and festival bar professionals, a group of workers omitted by the government’s furlough and self-employed support schemes.

The charity said it would provide support directed specifically at “this overlooked workforce” through its Festival and Events Bar-Staff Support Service, with many of these individuals making their annual income working between April and December each year. As a result they didn't qualify for PAYE furlough on the basis that very few of them had been working in January and February 2020.

Individuals qualifying for the Festival and Events Bar-Staff Support Service, for which applications are now open, will have worked as freelance bar staff, managers and site bar managers at events and festivals in 2019.

This applies to those who have worked in this area, or within the drinks and hospitality industry with drinks for two years full time, at any point of their career, said The Drinks Trust.

Applications are also welcome from those who have managed to find work in the summer and autumn of 2020. Further information about the fund and how to apply can be found here.

“For those of you who enjoy festivals and events, these people may have served you this time last year so we are also asking for your support by helping the people who provide the experience you love, so that in 2021 they can pay us back with the experiences we all love,” said The Drinks Trust.

Donations can be made either via The Drinks Trust website or using the following text donate options; Text DRINK to 70480 to donate £5; the price of a drink, Text ROUND to 70480 to donate £20; the price of a round.

Business can donate by emailing The Drinks Trust: partnerships@drinkstrust.org.uk.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that William Grant & Sons’ Standfast charity auction in support of The Drinks Trust and The Ben Scotland raised a total of £100,409.