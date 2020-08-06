William Grant’s Standfast charity auction raises over £100,000

By Lisa Riley

William Grant & Sons’ Standfast charity auction in support of The Drinks Trust and The Ben Scotland has raised a total of £100,409.

Hosted online by Whisky.Auction over a 10-day period, bidders from around the globe were able to bid on an extensive catalogue of items.

Items on offer ranged from rare and aged liquids, virtual and in-person experiences to bartending essentials from the likes of Hendrick’s Gin, Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Monkey Shoulder, Sailor Jerry, Tullamore D.E.W., Grant’s, Drambuie, Ailsa Bay and Reyka Vodka.

The highlight of the online auction was a one-off, handcrafted The Balvenie Morgan four-seater Roadster which was sold for £31,500, and an accompanying trip to the Morgan factory.

Other top bids included a trip to the Glenfiddich Distillery in the Valley of the Deer and a weekend in Iceland – the home of Reyka Vodka, which raised nearly £10,000 collectively.

The level of support that William Grant & Sons had shown towards The Drinks Trust’s work through Covid-19 had been “second to none”, said Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust.

“This is a very significant sum of money and will help support numerous people in need of help in this difficult time.

“This, added to the significant donations made by William Grant & Sons in recent months have been humbling. Thank you to all the William Grant & Sons team and to all the successful bidders of the Standfast charity auction,” he said.

Chris Gardner, CEO of The Ben Scotland, added: “We want to thank all the brands involved in donating such fantastic items to this auction and are overwhelmed by the amount of money that has been raised. This donation enables us to continue helping the hospitality industry in Scotland.”

The Standfast charity auction is the latest fund raising effort from the wider Standfast campaign which has seen William Grant & Sons UK support the on-trade via donations to emergency funds through The Drinks Trust and The Ben Scotland.

Total funds donated to The Drinks Trust and The Ben Scotland to date through the initiative exceeds £260,000.