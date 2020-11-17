Subscriber login Close [x]
Virtual Christmas cocktail party in aid of The Drinks Trust

By Lisa Riley
Published:  17 November, 2020

Liana Cocktail Co is gearing up to host a virtual Christmas cocktail party in a bid to raise funds for The Drinks Trust.

Taking place [via Zoom] on 1 December, the interactive cocktail experience contains three hand-made, classic cocktails, with each having a corresponding video featuring a virtual bartender. 

Moreover, Liana Cocktail Co founder and director David Wood will talk participants through how the drink was made, the spirit producers selected and instruct on how to add the finishing touches to make the drink “the best it can be to enjoy wherever you are”.

“As many people are unlikely to be able to get together for a proper Christmas party this year as well as being the last night before lockdown technically ends, we hope it will be a very successful event."

For each of the cocktail boxes sold, Liana Cocktail Co will donate £1 to The Drinks Trust. In addition, it will be holding a raffle on the night to raise more money for the charity.
 
Representing a small portfolio of drinks brands, the Liana Collection was launched as a marketing business with the aim of introducing UK bartenders to the producers in its portfolio who in turn would introduce the brands to their customers in the form of cocktails. 

With the hospitality industry closing down the business was halted, with the company having pivoted by creating The Liana Cocktail Co offering virtual cocktail experiences across the country. 

Last month saw a series of drinks suppliers ramping up support for a hospitality sector once again forced to close by lockdown, with Berkmann and Speciality Drinks among those offering help.






