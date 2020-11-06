Trade steps up hospitality support once more

By Andrew Catchpole

Drinks suppliers are ramping up support for a hospitality sector once again forced to close by lockdown, with Berkmann and Speciality Drinks among those offering help.

Berkmann Wine Cellars has rebooted its Help4Hosipitality scheme, a “pop-up online wine shop”, which encourages hospitality outlets to sign up, offering a 10% discount code for those on the business’s mailing list, with the supplier will then delivering nationwide to purchasing customers.

Having raised £75,000 for participating restaurants during the last lockdown, Berkmann has upped the amount it then donates back from each sale to the on-trade outlet from 12.5% to 20%, with some customers also directing profits to support The Drinks Trust and Hospitality Action.

“Berkmann has decided to forgo profits for the sake of supporting its partners in the hospitality industry, by introducing more attractive pricing, an additional 7.5% return to hospitality businesses and charities taking the total to 20% of all sales, and finally by offering all employees of the participating hospitality venues an extra 5% discount on their personal orders,” said CEO Rupert Berkmann.

Those wishing to sign up to the scheme should contact Berkmann via h4h@berkmann.co.uk

Meanwhile, Speciality Drinks has teamed up with Edrington-Beam Suntory, which has provided the funding, to roll out plans to once again deliver free wellbeing packs containing food and drink to members of the drinks industry in need, with a target of 2,000 packs to be delivered.

“We have worked with the team at Edrington-Beam Suntory UK to create these wellbeing packs to support the members of the hospitality industry, a group who are at the heart of our businesses,” said Jen Baernreuther, sales director at Speciality Drinks.

“With our industry temporarily shut down for a second time it feels like a very uncertain time for everyone, and we’ve chosen the contents of the packs to lend a little support to those who need it, helping them to stay stocked up on essentials during this time.”

