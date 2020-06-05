Wine GB calls on trade to get behind virtual English Wine Week

By Lisa Riley

Wine GB has called on the trade to get behind its newly launched virtual format of English Wine Week, which will take place from 20 to 28 June.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the majority of the promotion will take place online.

Retailers can download digital assets to use online or in store, together with a toolkit of ideas, and are being encouraged to create virtual events or tastings with winemakers via Zoom or Instagram Live, provide offers for customers and showcase English wines during the week-long promotion.

In addition, many vineyards will be running virtual tours and tastings, and partnering with local retailers for special deals and offers.

The virtual English Wine Week would help build on the “increased awareness and goodwill” for English wine producers created by Wine GB’s #EnglishWineNights initiative, which marketing manager Julia Trustram Eve said had been a “huge success”, by shining a light on them throughout the week.

“We’ve seen a huge amount of resourcefulness and creativity amongst both our members and the wine trade over the last few months, and we are keen to harness this to further support our industry during English Wine Week,” she said.

With several key Summer events taking place during this period including Father’s Day, the Summer Solstice, and Midsummer’s Day - and what would have been Glastonbury weekend, it was the “perfect time to promote English Wines for summer”, added Trustram Eve.

The awareness campaign will also highlight sustainability, which is a key focus for Wine GB. Its initiative, Sustainable Wines of Great Britain, aims to secure environmental sustainability at the heart of UK wine production and to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.