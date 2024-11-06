Kingsland Drinks agrees deal with Lidl for bolgrad wines

By James Bayley

Kingsland Drinks has secured an exclusive deal with Lidl GB to introduce wines from Ukraine’s Bolgrad Winery to the UK, marking the first Ukrainian wines listed by a British supermarket.

The Duo white wine and Saperavi red, both from the Odesa region, are available now under the Bolgrad Select label for a limited time.

The 2023 Duo blend, a mix of Chardonnay and native Sukholimansky grapes, is said to offer a well-balanced, dry white with white blossom, dried apricot and citrus notes. Meanwhile, the Bolgrad Select Saperavi, a variety associated more with Georgian wine, is a medium-bodied, fruity red aiming to appeal to Malbec drinkers.

Both bottles prominently feature the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag with a unique tree illustration, looking to boost shelf appeal and encourage trial.

Since partnering with Bolgrad Winery in 2023, Kingsland Drinks has worked through significant logistical challenges to bring the wines to the UK. Kathryn Glass, buying manager at Kingsland Drinks, said: “We are incredibly excited and proud to see Bolgrad wines on Lidl GB shelves – these two first listings are both of a high quality and bring a combination of native and international grape varieties to the drinks aisle. We know British consumers will welcome the wines, enjoy the unique styles and show their support for the Bolgrad range.”

Glass spoke of Kingsland Drinks’ mission to diversify the UK wine category by introducing varietals from emerging regions. “Kingsland Drinks has long been a champion of producers of new and interesting varietals from up-and-coming wine regions, and this latest listing for Bolgrad in Lidl GB marks a major achievement in placing Ukrainian wines into the mainstream. We urge retailers to follow suit and bring a wider selection of Bolgrad wines onto shelves to offer consumers the chance to experiment and explore the potential of Ukrainian wines.”







