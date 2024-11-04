Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

SITT open for registration as dates confirmed for 20th anniversary return

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  04 November, 2024

Registration is now open for the Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT), with dates confirmed for its Manchester and London Spring events.

These will take place on 24 February at etc. venues, 11 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3HU and on 26 February 2025 at The Royal Horticultural Halls, The Lindley Hall, 80 Vincent Square, London SW1P 2PB, respectively, marking 20 years of this ever busy biannual event.

As the largest tasting solely dedicated to the independent on- and off-trade sectors, SITT offers an unrivalled opportunity for independent buyers to meet specialist suppliers featuring portfolios that are tailored to such requirements.

Event director Lee Sharkey commented: "SITT remains the best place where indies and the on-trade can meet specialist suppliers who are devoted to the requirements of independent buyers.

“Our specialist importer exhibitors are always ready to share their expertise and guide visitors on what would work best for their customers. And next year will be the 20th anniversary for SITT, so we are looking forward to celebrating this special milestone in style at both SITT Spring and SITT Autumn."

SITT resides in the same stable as Harpers Wine & Spirit, being owned by Agile Media, and has gone from strength to strength as the trend towards more focused tasting events has grown in popularity within the drinks trade.

For more information and to register for the SITT Spring events in Manchester and London, please click here

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Budget sparks criticism with new alcohol...

Budget review: A ‘horrific’ state of aff...

Chancellor announces pay rise, adding £1...

Heritage acquires Winchester Wines Group...

Ruth Spivey joins Carte Blanche

C&C Group reports robust results amid ma...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95