SITT open for registration as dates confirmed for 20th anniversary return

By Harpers Editorial team

Registration is now open for the Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT), with dates confirmed for its Manchester and London Spring events.

These will take place on 24 February at etc. venues, 11 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3HU and on 26 February 2025 at The Royal Horticultural Halls, The Lindley Hall, 80 Vincent Square, London SW1P 2PB, respectively, marking 20 years of this ever busy biannual event.

As the largest tasting solely dedicated to the independent on- and off-trade sectors, SITT offers an unrivalled opportunity for independent buyers to meet specialist suppliers featuring portfolios that are tailored to such requirements.

Event director Lee Sharkey commented: "SITT remains the best place where indies and the on-trade can meet specialist suppliers who are devoted to the requirements of independent buyers.

“Our specialist importer exhibitors are always ready to share their expertise and guide visitors on what would work best for their customers. And next year will be the 20th anniversary for SITT, so we are looking forward to celebrating this special milestone in style at both SITT Spring and SITT Autumn."

SITT resides in the same stable as Harpers Wine & Spirit, being owned by Agile Media, and has gone from strength to strength as the trend towards more focused tasting events has grown in popularity within the drinks trade.

For more information and to register for the SITT Spring events in Manchester and London, please click here.