Wanderlust Wine adds Tuscan winery Castello Di Ama to its UK portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  07 October, 2024

Wanderlust Wine has announced it will add Tuscan winery Castello di Ama to its portfolio, with the partnership starting on 1 October 2024.

Established in 1976, Castello di Ama is located in the small village of Ama, an area with historic ties to Etruscan civilisation within the Chianti Classico sub-region. Known for producing high-quality Chianti Classico wines, Castello di Ama is also recognised for its single-vineyard Merlot, L’Apparita, which has gained international acclaim over the years.

Richard Ellison (pictured), MD of Wanderlust Wine, expressed optimism about the addition of Castello di Ama to the company's portfolio, citing shared values such as a commitment to organic farming and a focus on family-run estates: “We are delighted to welcome the iconic Castello di Ama into our portfolio,” he said, adding that the collaboration aligns with Wanderlust’s strategy of representing independent producers that embody a sense of place in their winemaking.

Lorenza Sebasti, CEO and co-owner of Castello di Ama highlighted the winery’s dedication to working with distributors who can provide strong representation within the premium wine sector. “Our priority has always been to partner with distributors who can deliver high-quality distribution to the premium on-trade market. We are thrilled to begin this new chapter in the UK with Wanderlust Wine,” she said.

Sebasti emphasised that the winery’s focus remains on its 75ha of estate vineyards, ensuring that each wine reflects the distinctive terroir of Chianti Classico. She expressed confidence in the potential for a successful partnership, noting that Wanderlust’s approach aligns with Castello di Ama’s established presence in other international markets.

Wanderlust Wine’s acquisition of Castello di Ama is part of a broader effort to enhance its offerings for both on-trade and off-trade markets, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The addition follows similar partnerships with other notable names such as Bruno Paillard Champagne, Girolamo Russo and Joseph Swan, reflecting Wanderlust’s intention to diversify its portfolio with prestigious, family-owned estates.

The partnership is seen as a strategic move for both parties, with Wanderlust Wine gaining access to a reputable name in Italian winemaking, while Castello di Ama secures a platform to strengthen its UK presence.



