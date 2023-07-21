UGA now on Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Labels

By James Bayley

From 1 July 2023 the term 'UGA' has been permitted to appear on the label of Gran Selezione wines.

As reported by Harpers in January, the Unità Geografiche Aggiuntive (UGA) system, or Additional Geographical Units, was passed by an overwhelming majority in 2021 by the assembly of members of the Consorzio Chianti Classico.

Similar in ways to the MGAs for Barolo and Barbaresco, the 11 new UGAs do not follow the boundaries of the eight communes across which the DOCG spreads, being rooted instead in soil types.

Before the new amendments to the production code were published, only Gran Selezione wines (aged for 30 months, with at least three months in bottle before release) could qualify for UGA status and put this designation on the label.

As part of the transition, from the 2027 vintage onwards, all Gran Selezione wines must be made with a minimum of 90% Sangiovese (the current minimum is 80%) and the remaining 10% must be made up of indigenous varieties only. The time frame allows wineries the time to replant or regraft their vines should they need to in order to comply with the new regulations.

Consorzio Chianti Classico president Giovanni Manetti (pictured) said: “This is a historic achievement for the denomination. Now consumers will finally be able to choose wines produced in specific UGAs and fully appreciate the subtle differences inherent in the Black Rooster region. This represents a new step towards a greater appreciation of the unique characteristics of Chianti Classico”.

The objective is to help elevate the perception of Sangiovese and Chianti Classico to further reaffirm their reputations alongside the great regions of the wine world.

Despite being the most widely planted red variety in Italy, the UGA labels are designed to help inform consumers that the very best examples of Sangiovese are to be found in the Tuscan Hills.









