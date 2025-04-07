WoodWinters lands prestigious Tua Rita portfolio

By Andrew Catchpole

Woodwinters Wines and Whiskies has been granted exclusive UK distribution of the wines of Tua Rita estate.

Effective immediately, across all sales channels, the addition of the Super Tuscan IGP wines includes the iconic Redigaffi, a 100% Merlot considered to be among the world’s best expressions of the variety, plus the winery’s flagship Giusto di Notri, which is predominantly Cabernet Sauvignon.

Also welcomed to the Woodwinters portfolio are the ‘entry level’ Rosso dei Notri Merlot, plus Perlato del Bosco, Lodano, Keir Rossos and Biancos, and a non-Tuscan outlier in the form of a more recently added Passito di Pantelleria, completing the range.

Andrew Johnson, MD at Woodwinters, told Harpers that the addition to the portfolio was a strong match, adding that he had worked with the estate in a previous role.

“Our portfolio is 50% Italian, we don’t call ourselves an Italian specialist, but it’s a big part of what we do,” he said.

“We’d been looking, having taken on Benanti from Etna half a year ago, and as we’re selling wines from Etna and Piedmont and Tuscany, we put out feelers, had talks, and Tua Rita were looking for a different approach in the UK and I was super-excited, because I know the wines well.”

Johnson added that Redigaffi, especially, and the estate more generally, “doesn’t quite have the reputation in the UK that it has in the States or Asia”, but described Redigaffi as being in a “rarefied position”, having accrued more 100 points scores from critics (some seven times) than any other top Italian wine.

“The fine wine market is in real pain at the moment, so people are looking for real value, which doesn’t necessarily mean cheap, but great wines and, as prices go up, people will inevitable be looking for the next great thing – and Tua Rita offers a lot of options for us across the price spectrum,” he said.

“In a difficult market we are still able to invest in the company and portfolio with new wineries, so we seem to be bucking the trend, growing in a tough market and expanding.”

Only 2,500 cases of Redigaffi are produced by the estate, all of which are sold on allocation, with rising star Per Sempre, a 100% Syrah, produced in even smaller 550 case quantities, also being a highly sought after Tua Rita wine.







