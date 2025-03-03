Subscriber login Close [x]
Expanding horizons: the Eastern European and Balkan styles in vogue

By Justin Keay
Published:  03 March, 2025

For the UK wine trade, 2024 was the year Central Europe and the Balkans went mainstream. A series of tastings highlighting wines from around the region, from countries within it (notably Hungary and Bulgaria, even tiny Moldova) and regions within countries (Hungary’s Tokaj, Serbia’s Vojvodina) dotted the London events calendar, with high attendance levels showing the scale of interest. Coming up is Furmint February, the annual event highlighting Hungary’s best-known variety; and in early spring, a second pan-CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) tasting.

