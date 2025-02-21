100 breweries shutter in 2024 despite independent beer demand

By Hamish Graham

Figures compiled by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) show the UK had 100 fewer breweries when comparing January 2025 to January 2024. Each quarter of 2024 showed a negative closure rate. Yet these closures occured despite strong demand for independent beer being reported from the breweries themselves.

The SIBA UK Brewery Tracker revealed there are 1,715 breweries in the UK as of January 2025 compared to 1,815 at the start of 2024. This drop is stark compared to closures in recent years, with a net loss of only eight happening during 2023.

Numerous of factors contributed to the closures, including the latent effect of legacy Covid debt, tight margins for small brewers compared to their bigger competitors, as well as restricted access to market via pubs.

Read more: Champagne embraces Tate Modern for return to London tasting circuit

Andy Slee, SIBA chief executive, is frustrated by the closures, as the high demand for independent beer is not translating into sustainable business for his member breweries.

“The consumer appetite for independent beer is high and our indications suggest volumes for independent beer at the end of 2024 were up on 2023 – the issue for small independent breweries is lack of access to market and rising costs, making it incredibly difficult to remain profitable. Speaking to many indie brewers who have closed their doors over the last twelve months it is a very similar story; they can’t sell into enough of their local pubs and make enough of a profit to remain viable.

“Given the demand for independent beer isn’t being met locally, you have to wonder whether more local beer in community pubs would help pub closure rates as well,” he commented.

Although challenges were faced by independent brewers throughout the country, some regions performed better with Wales having a net positive year with 97 breweries at the start of 2025 compared to the beginning 2024.











