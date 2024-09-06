Younger consumers and wellness dominate Wine Society panel

By James Bayley

At The Wine Society’s ‘Future of Wine’ panel discussion, hosted at The Conduit in Covent Garden, experts debated the evolving landscape of wine consumption. The event shed light on two dominant themes reshaping the industry: the influence of younger consumers and the impact of the wellness movement. Panellists, including Hannah Crosbie, Mark Andrew MW, Pauline Vicard, Pierre Mansour, Becky Sykes and Mags Janjo, tackled industry anxieties over the changing habits of new generations and the rise of mindful drinking.

Many in the wine trade fear that younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are moving away from wine. However, Hannah Crosbie, wine writer and broadcaster, challenged this perception, offering a more optimistic view of the future.

“There has been quite a lot of anxiety about the drinking habits of this new generation if they are wine drinkers at all,” Crosbie said. “I spend a lot of time talking with them, and I personally think there is a lot to be excited about. I don’t think there’s ever been such an engaged and excited and broad audience of young wine drinkers.”

Read more: WineGB urges government support to boost wine exports



This sentiment was echoed by Mark Andrew MW, co-founder of Noble Rot, who dismissed concerns that young people are disengaged from wine. “There is this overwhelming sense of anxiety in the industry at the moment about young people not being engaged with wine, and it’s absolute nonsense,” he said. “It might be that the people doing the hand-wringing are not finding a way to communicate with that cohort, they are not speaking in their language, in their environment, about products they might be interested in.”

Andrew argued that, compared to two decades ago, today’s younger generation is much more involved with wine. According to the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET), more young people are pursuing wine education and certifications than ever before, a clear indication of their growing interest.

Crosbie further noted the importance of sustainability to younger consumers. “There is a millennial urge to know the provenance and timeline of absolutely everything we put into our bodies. I think wine has become another example of that, which is why something like the natural wine movement had a boom,” she explained.

Alongside sustainability, the rise of the wellness movement has had a significant impact on wine consumption. Pierre Mansour (pictured), director of wine at The Wine Society, highlighted the growing trend towards balance and moderation, with more people seeking to limit their alcohol intake without giving up wine entirely.

“The wellness movement is neither good nor bad for the wine industry, it’s the consumer’s responsibility,” Mansour said. “There is definitely a trend for wellness, and it’s about finding a balance in your life, and that balance depends on who you are.”

This trend is reflected in the increasing demand for low and no alcohol alternatives. The Wine Society’s partnership with Club Soda, which promotes mindful drinking, has resonated with members, exceeding initial expectations. “We launched this partnership because we recognise that some of our members might want to change their relationship with wine,” Mansour said. “We offer free Club Soda courses, and the response took us by surprise.”

Despite this, Mansour was clear that The Wine Society isn’t yet focusing on low and no alcohol wines, as he doesn’t believe the current offerings meet their quality standards, instead favouring botanical brews instead.

A shift from quantity to quality

Mark Andrew also touched on the broader trend of declining wine consumption in mature markets, including the UK. Rather than seeing this as a negative, Andrew argued that it represents a shift towards better-quality wine. “People are drinking less wine, that is true, across all mature markets in the world, but it’s not a bad thing as so many people would have us believe. We want less junk wine produced and less junk wine consumed.”

This aligns with recent data from the International Wine & Spirit Research (IWSR), which shows a decline in overall wine consumption, particularly among younger consumers. However, there is a growing focus on more sustainable, high-quality wines, a move away from mass-produced, lower-priced options often found in supermarkets. “We have got to stop talking about that £4.99 wine from Lidl as though there is something to talk about,” Andrew said, stressing that these wines are unsustainable for the future of the industry.

A key concern raised by Pauline Vicard, co-founder of Areni Global, is the increasing invisibility of alcohol in public spaces, a trend she likened to the gradual disappearance of smoking in films and social settings. “Nobody smokes in movies anymore, and we are starting to see alcohol become invisible in a similar way,” she said. “What might happen is that we are going to see less and less wine in public situations.”

This shift, driven by regulatory changes and a growing focus on health, could mean wine becomes less visible in daily life. For instance, Vicard pointed out that in France, you can no longer drink wine in theatres, a significant cultural shift for a country historically synonymous with wine.

Vicard and other panellists agreed that if wine is to attract new consumers, it must be visible in fun and diverse contexts. “We talk about the wine consumer as though it is just one archetype, and that needs to change,” she said.

In addition to changing consumption patterns, how younger generations engage with wine content is also evolving. Traditional formats such as newspaper columns may no longer be the most effective way to reach millennials and Gen Z. “Do younger generations of wine drinkers want to be reading a wine column, or would they rather be viewing videos on social media or listening to a podcast?” Crosbie asked.

Noble Rot has responded to this challenge by producing long-form content that appeals to a younger, more digitally engaged audience. However, there remains uncertainty about how best to communicate with these new consumers in a rapidly changing media landscape. “Noble Rot has proved that the desire for long-form content does exist, but how and why people want to consume is still a big question mark,” Crosbie said.

The future of wine is undoubtedly being shaped by younger generations and the wellness movement, with a shift towards quality, sustainability and mindful consumption. As the panellists at The Wine Society’s discussion made clear, the industry must adapt to these changes to stay relevant. From sustainability-conscious millennials to the rise of low and no alcohol alternatives, the wine world is entering a new era, one that embraces both tradition and innovation.







