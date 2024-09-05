WineGB urges government support to boost wine exports

By James Bayley

WineGB is calling on the government to increase support for promoting British wine sales abroad, as exports have seen significant growth. The proportion of sales from exports has doubled from 4% in 2021 to 8% in 2023, reflecting growing international interest in English and Welsh wines.

Currently, British wines are exported to 45 countries, with the largest markets being Norway, Japan, the United States, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and South Korea. Notably, sales of English still and sparkling wines in Norway have surged by 33% over the past year. According to figures from Norwegian alcohol monopoly Vinmonopolet, sales increased by 21,551 litres, reaching a total of 87,318 litres.

In Sweden, Systembolaget, the country’s alcohol monopoly, places strong emphasis on sustainable wine production. WineGB’s Sustainable Wines of Great Britain Scheme is one of the 29 certifications recognised by the Swedish monopoly, adding to the credibility of British wines in international markets.

WineGB is pushing for stronger partnerships with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and the GREAT campaign, as outlined in its Manifesto for Growth. The trade body emphasises that no new wine-producing region has established itself in the global export market without significant government backing. WineGB is keen to work closely with Jonathan Reynolds MP, secretary of state for the DBT, to accelerate the growth of British wine exports.

To level the playing field for English and Welsh wines in international markets, WineGB has proposed five key actions:

Showcasing English and Welsh wines in 20 to 30 major cities worldwide

Enhancing grant funding, export financing, and support for physical distribution at overseas events

Improving trade access to European markets

Expanding the UK's gastro-diplomacy efforts through its global network

Assisting exporters with better access to accurate and up-to-date export data

WineGB is also developing a three-to-five-year programme with the DBT to support international promotion efforts, building on successful partnerships this year. These collaborations have seen British wine producers featured at events such as ProWein in Düsseldorf, embassy tastings in Copenhagen and Stockholm, and Festival Napa Valley in the US. A record number of 12 producers participated at ProWein, 17 wineries showcased their products at UK embassy events in Scandinavia, and five brands took part in Festival Napa Valley.

Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB said: “Exports of GB wine are still recovering from Covid induced disruption and have risen to 8% of total sales in 2023, double the percentage in 2021. In order to break into new markets and increase our presence in existing export channels, we need to further our partnership with government, meaning enhanced financial support, greater international publicity, and access to better data so that we can accurately measure our performance.”

The UK wine industry has seen notable growth in recent years. In 2022, the country produced around 12.2 million bottles of wine, with experts predicting this figure will rise as the industry continues to expand. However, despite this growth, the export market remains relatively small compared to other wine-producing nations. With the right support, WineGB believes the UK can establish itself as a significant player in the global wine export market.







