New tool helps locate England's nearest vineyards

By James Bayley

Wine remains a popular choice for Brits, with a growing number now turning to homegrown options.

According to WineGB, the UK wine industry has seen remarkable growth, with the number of vineyards surpassing 1,000 for the first time in 2023 – a 9.2% increase from the previous year. English and Welsh wine sales have also risen by 10%, with the total area under vine now at 4,209 hectares.

To support this expanding interest, a new vineyard search tool has been launched by holiday rental site Independent Cottages, enabling users to easily locate the nearest English vineyards.

By entering a postcode, wine enthusiasts can discover vineyards within a 10-minute drive, helping them explore the variety of wines produced in England. If no vineyards are found within a 5-mile radius, the tool identifies the three closest options, encouraging further exploration.

This tool arrives as UK vineyards experience a 55% increase in visits over the last two years. It reflects the broader trend of the UK's wine industry, which has recorded a 77% surge in production in 2023, equivalent to 21.6m bottles. The industry has flourished despite fluctuations in production due to climate variability, with sales of sparkling wine growing by 187% since 2018 and still wine by 117%.

The vineyard search tool also aligns with the industry's broader trend toward diversification and sustainability. Government data reveals that while traditional varieties like Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier remain dominant, accounting for 68% of plantings, there is a growing interest in hybrid varieties. These hybrids, such as Seyval Blanc and Solaris, are increasingly being planted, reflecting the sector's adaptability and forward-thinking approach.

WineGB’s CEO, Nicola Bates, commented on the industry’s rapid expansion in July: “This is our year of growth and surpassing the 1,000-vineyard-mark is a real milestone for our industry and cements our position as the UK’s fastest growing agricultural sector.

“We are growing sustainably with our production, and securing a 10% rise in sales, which is all the more remarkable with the wider decline in UK wine consumption. As consumers start to feel more confident with the economy, they will likely have more disposable income to discover our wines in pubs, bars, and restaurants. We expect a wider re-boot that will support our future wines reaching new markets and new drinkers.

“GB wine is a success story that has shown extraordinary growth and development in the last decade as a result of significant investment. Vineyard and winery growth is projected to continue at pace.”











