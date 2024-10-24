WineGB launches sustainability report as SWGB covers 40% of UK vines

By James Bayley

WineGB has released its first Sustainability Impact Report, coinciding with the International Day of Climate Action. The report highlights the rapid growth of the Sustainable Wines of Great Britain (SWGB) scheme, which now covers 43% of the UK's vineyard hectarage. Launched four years ago, SWGB encourages sustainable practices aimed at reducing carbon emissions in vineyards and wineries.

Drawing data from WineGB’s Carbon Calculator, the SWGB Data Hub, and industry surveys, the report offers a detailed overview of environmental, social and governance efforts. SWGB now covers 1,791 hectares of vines, with 79 members participating. Thirty-one have completed their initial audits, and 13 are gold-certified, reflecting strong adherence to sustainability standards. Most vineyards focus on sustainable floor management, employing techniques like cover cropping, animal integration and limited herbicide use.

The findings reveal that 62% of surveyed wineries are using renewable energy, and over half of WineGB’s producer members have adopted its Carbon Calculator to monitor their carbon footprint. Accessibility has also been a focus, with 44% of vineyards now reachable by public transport. Around 30% of producers have set Net Zero targets, with the majority committing to clear timelines. However, only 19.4% have secured government funding for sustainability projects, signalling a need for stronger support.

WineGB chair Sam Linter said: “The launch of this report is testament to the progress we have made and the hard work of our team. However, while we have made great strides as an organisation in just four years, we recognise that we are just at the start of our journey. The findings of this report will allow us to track our progress and collectively become more sustainable.”

WineGB CEO Nicola Bates added that their goal is to position the UK as a leading sustainable wine region, calling for clearer guidance and enhanced financial support from the government. She said that better alignment of incentives is essential to address the environmental and financial challenges the sector faces.

The report launch is part of WineGB’s 30 Days of Sustainable Action, which began on 10 October with a toolkit promoting safe and respectful workplaces.







