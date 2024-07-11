Victoria Mason joins The Wine Society buying team

By James Bayley

The Wine Society has announced the appointment of Victoria Mason to its buying team. Mason will cover maternity leave for Sarah Knowles MW, handling the online retailer’s Italy, Champagne and US wine ranges.

With over ten years of buying experience and three years in retail management, Mason (pictured) joins from fine wine merchant Bordeaux Index, where she was responsible for buying Champagne, Spain and the Southern Hemisphere. Before Bordeaux Index, she was a wine buyer for Waitrose, sourcing from Italy and South Africa, and is in the final stage of her Master of Wine studies.

Mason’s appointment follows the recent addition of Fiona Hayes and Harriet Kininmonth to the Society’s wine-buying team. These new hires are the first external appointments to the buying team in over a decade, with buyers Freddy Bulmer and Matthew Horsley having been promoted internally.

The Wine Society’s director of wine, Pierre Mansour, commented: “We are delighted Victoria has chosen to join the team to support us during Sarah’s absence. Her appointment, along with the recent additions of Fiona and Harriet, brings even more talent and skill to our industry-leading buying team.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful financial year for The Wine Society. Annual sales reached £149.1m, up from £147.7m the previous year and profits increased by 12% to £1.8m. This growth was driven by a strong performance during the Christmas season and a robust second half of the year.

Looking ahead, The Wine Society's plans to celebrate its 150th anniversary with exclusive wine ranges and special events are actively underway. These preparations, which began in the second half of 2023, should further boost sales in the coming year.







