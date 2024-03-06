The Wine Society marks 150 years with limited-edition fine wine range

By James Bayley

More than a decade in the making, The Wine Society has released a limited-edition collection of fine wines from some of the world’s most iconic producers.

The Society’s buying team began sourcing the range in 2014, identifying wines that would be ready to drink for the anniversary year.

Pierre Mansour, director of wine at The Wine Society said: “The team has spent ten years planning, fine-tuning, shipping and cellaring this collection of never-to-be-repeated wines.”

To create the range, the Society has worked with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Château Batailley, Paul Jaboulet Aîné, CVNE, Louis Jadot and Kanonkop, many of which have never bottled under own-label before.

Mansour added: “Creating something completely unique for members, this range is the Society’s first ever dedicated selection of own-label fine wine. Every wine is an outstanding example of its type and has been matured to be hitting its drinking window now. The wines are strictly in limited supply, and due to their unique provenance and ageing, once sold will not be available again!”

The Anniversary range of 29 wines is taken from the cover design of the Society’s List published in July 1914, which was designed by artist, designer and decorator GM Ellwood.





The Anniversary Range:

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Moulin-à-Vent 2019, £17.50

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Hunter Valley Semillon 2014, £19.50

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto 2019, £19.50

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Chablis Vieilles Vignes 2020, £22

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Piesporter Goldtropfchen Riesling Spätlese 2018, £23

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Kamptal Grüner Veltliner 2019, £25

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Rioja Reserva 2014, £25

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2016, £25

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Barossa Valley Shiraz 2018, £25

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Chianti Classico 2015, £27

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Gigondas 2018, £29

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Margaret River Red 2017, £29

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Santa Barbara Chardonnay 2020, £30

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Amarone 2018, £35

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, £35

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Mendoza Malbec 2007, £35

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Sauternes 2016, £35

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Barolo 2016, £38

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Margaux 2015, £38

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2016, £39

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Geyserville Zinfandel 2019, £39

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Kumeu Chardonnay 2019, £45

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Beaune Premier Cru 2015, £45

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Pauillac 2015, £49

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Vintage Port, £49

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Meursault Narvaux 2018, £55

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Vintage Champagne 2012, £55

• The Wine Society's 150th Anniversary Hermitage 2015, £58

• The Wine Society’s 150th Anniversary Rioja Gran Reserva 2004, £85







