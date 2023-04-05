The Wine Society revamps its private label range

By James Lawrence

The Wine Society's much-loved portfolio of Society wines is being given a makeover, focusing on both aesthetics and the sustainability of the range.

According to The Wine Society, “Throughout 2023, as new vintages are released or stocks depleted, each of The Society’s best-selling range of 80 wines will reappear online with a fresh new look. Not only will the refresh clearly align all the wines under one range, but it will also help with The Wine Society’s ambitious sustainability goals.”

As part of the overhaul, each label will be given a “fresher, more contemporary feel.” All the bottles and paper stock across the range, meanwhile, will be fully recyclable and where possible any needless packaging has been removed, including the removal of capsules.

In addition, each bottle has also been right-weighted, meaning the weight of the glass has been brought down to the lowest possible level without increasing the likelihood of breakage in transit.

Dom de Ville, director of sustainability & social impact, commented: “This range update forms part of our wider strategy to improve how we are packaging the wines we sell. Packaging – namely glass, is our single biggest source of our carbon emissions, accounting for 30% of our footprint. As we continue to accelerate the promises we made in our sustainability plan, we look forward to sharing further details of our progress.”

A cornerstone of The Wine Society’s portfolio, The Society range was launched in 1960.

The first list, released in the spring of 1960, described the range as: “a series of wines, one for each of the principal winefields, which can be recommended for every-day drinking to members who find difficulty in choosing from a long list of possibly unfamiliar names.”

Pierre Mansour, director of wine, added: “Selecting wines to include in The Society’s range is the most important job of the buyers, many are their own blends crafted with our talented base of own-label winemakers. The wines reflect the region, style or grape with pinpoint accuracy, and offer members the best quality and value for money under £15. I’m pleased that the new labels do justice to the high quality of what’s in the bottle.”

The updated bottlings from the Society range have started to appear online and the full range update will be completed by the end of 2023.







