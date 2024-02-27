The Wine Society appoints Fiona Hayes and Harriet Kininmonth

By James Bayley

In the year it celebrates its 150th anniversary, The Wine Society has announced the appointment of two new wine buyers to its team – Fiona Hayes and Harriet Kininmonth.

As a cooperative owned by its members, wine buyers at the Society arguably have more freedom to explore rare parcels and unusual styles than other retailers. Boasting one of the UK’s largest wine-buying teams, the Society selects wines based on what members will love rather than maximising profit.

Fiona Hayes (left) will be joining the team in early March. With 17 years of buying experience for trade and private customers, Hayes joins The Wine Society from Fine Wine Merchant, Lay & Wheeler, now of Coterie Holdings.

Previously, Hayes spent over 13 years working for Berry Bros. & Rudd, buying for its importer business Fields, Morris & Verdin.

The arrival of Hayes will be closely followed in April by Harriet Kininmonth (right). Kininmonth has spent the past two years at C&C Group as wine trading director. Before C&C, Kininmonth was at Enotria for twelve years, progressing from buyer to the company’s director of wine buying.

Pierre Mansour, The Wine Society’s director of wine, said: “We are delighted to welcome two such talented and experienced buyers to our team. Between them, Fiona and Harriet bring a huge amount of knowledge and skill, and each demonstrated a real passion for The Wine Society and a thorough understanding of our unique way of doing business.

“Their addition to our existing team brings a wealth of experience, impressive commercial understanding and a fresh outlook. It will also ensure we have a comprehensive handover ahead of the retirement of two of our most experienced and long-standing buyers Joanna Locke MW and Marcel Orford-Williams.”







