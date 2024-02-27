Santa Rita Estates bolsters European team

By Jo Gilbert

Santa Rita Estates (SRE) has announced the appointment of two new members to its European team: Lucy Ward joins as the head of off-trade sales GB, while Maria Ines Pina assumes the role of export manager for continental Europe.

With a career spanning over 25 years in the drinks industry, Ward brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position. Prominent former roles include heading up sales and brand management teams at Coca-Cola, Treasury Wine Estates and latterly Distell (now Heineken Beverages). In her role as head of GB off-trade, Ward will spearhead Santa Rita’s premium agenda in the UK market, while driving innovation across the portfolio, marketing and operational strategies.

Meanwhile, Pina (pictured) joins with a ‘distinguished background’ in sales and marketing roles at companies including Bodega Luigi Bosca, Distell, Moet Hennessy and Bibendum, SRE said. As export manager for continental Europe, she will play a pivotal role in expanding Santa Rita’s presence across the continent, forging strong partnerships and driving growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lucy and Maria Ines to our European team,” Terry Pennington, export commercial director at Santa Rita Estates added. “Their appointments underscore our commitment to delivering exceptional wines and expanding our footprint in key European markets.”

Santa Rita Estates is one of the leading producers of premium wines across Chile and Argentina, with a number of brands on their roster. Dating back to 1850, sustainability remains a key feature of its modern winemaking operations, with an integrated environmental and commercial sustainability programme in place.











