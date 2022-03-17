Santa Rita Estates predicts record production in Molina, Pumanque, and Cauquenes in mid-harvest report

By James Bayley

Santa Rita Estates (SRE) has published its mid-harvest report, and it’s good news for Chile, along with Santa Rita and Carmen.

According to the data, record production is predicted in the areas of Molina, Pumanque, and Cauquenes.

"So far, it has been a great year in terms of quality for the region: white wines, particularly Chardonnay and Pinot Gris, are reportedly showing “a freshness and aromatic typicity," commented Gerardo Leal, head of viticulture, SRE Chile

"There are also some fantastic red wines, mainly at Icon and Gran Reserve level – Cabernet Sauvignon, and Carmenère- which are showing deep colour, high tannin concentration and forest fruit aromas."

However, some properties, including Leyda and Ovalle, have decreased yields due to the climate at the fruit set stage. Properties at Maipo, Casablanca, and Itahue have been affected by drought and low water availability, particularly Merlot, which has a lower yield.

To date, Santa Rita & Carmen are seeing 7% less production than season 2021 and 10% less than January estimates in the vineyards (from 290 hectares harvested), with Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot mainly affected.

Looking to Argentina and Doña Paula is in the middle of the harvest.

The estate is harvesting the last white grapes and has already harvested Pinot Noir and some Malbec grapes for top-end wines.

"There were some very cold nights in Mendoza in October, which unfortunately damaged some of the young shoots. As a result, Mendoza production predictions, in general, are 15% less in volume than the 2021 vintage. Doña Paula lost around 10% of their production," reports Martin Kaiser, director of viticulture & winemaking, Doña Paula.

January was normal in temperatures and precipitation; however, December and February saw heavy rainfall. This season is supposed to be dry, influenced by the “La Niña” phenomenon, but accumulated rainfall has already surpassed the historic average precipitations for the whole season, the report added.

Fortunately, good weather is expected for the remainder of March, to bring the grapes to optimum ripening levels.

"In general, white wines show excellent aromatics with good acidity and concentration. The first red grapes fermented have an intense colour and nice tannin structure."



The report was presented by Gerardo Leal (pictured), head of viticulture, SRE Chile and Martin Kaiser, director of viticulture and winemaking Doña Paula Argentina.