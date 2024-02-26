Subscriber login Close [x]
VSPT bolsters UK subsidiary with new role

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  26 February, 2024

South American company VSPT Wine Group has announced an appointment to the brand-new role of sales manager as the business looks to grow its UK subsidiary.

The group launched its new subsidiary, VSPT UK, last year in order to strengthen its distribution services to the market.

Now, it has appointed James Murch to the newly created role, where he will be responsible for developing the existing business and opening new accounts within the UK off-trade.

Murch has an extensive off-trade background stretching back over 20 years. He was most recently head of off-trade at Manchester-based bottler Kingsland Drinks, where he worked closely with national retailers, discounters, specialists and key convenience accounts.

“We have big ambitions for the UK market, and the appointment of James will allow us to grow the business further,” VSPT’s commercial director for Europe, Cristian Le Dantec, said.

“The off-trade is a very important channel for us, so having someone on the ground in the UK is an exciting step forward for our business and existing and future customers.”

As a leader in fine wine sales in Chile and a top five wine producer in Argentina’s domestic market, VSPT Wine Group has several strings to its bow. It operates six wineries in Chile: the San Pedro, Tarapacá, Leyda, Santa Helena, Misiones de Rengo and Viñamar vineyards. The two in Argentina are La Celia and Graffigna.

In his new role, Murch will draw on his experiences of working a vintage in Chile as he looks to boost VSPT’s UK presence.

The UK remains a key strategic market, the group said – one that is ‘well known for being a brand-builder and trend-setter’.







