VSPT Wine Group announces launch of UK subsidiary

By James Bayley

VSPT Wine Group has announced the launch of a new subsidiary – VSPT UK – to strengthen its distribution and service to the market and retailers.

VSPT Wine Group, a leader in fine wine sales in Chile, a top five wine producer in the Argentinian domestic market and a top 20 producer worldwide, is comprised of wineries from Chile and Argentina, with a presence in most of the renowned valleys on both sides of the Andes.

In the UK, the group is known for its diverse portfolio of brands that span the value to luxury categories, including San Pedro, Graffigna, Viña Leyda, Tarapacá, Sideral and Altair.

READ MORE: Domaine Bousquet announces B Corp certification



The launch of the new UK subsidiary demonstrates the global wine producers’ commitment to further developing VSPT´s portfolio in the UK.

VSPT global sales director German del Rio says this subsidiary is part of a global strategy identifying key markets including the UK, U.S and China to premiumise sales and gain deeper knowledge of each market while preserving scale.

He said: “Being close to our partners and building brands together, is key to premiumise and grow our business. We have been developing this model for a couple of years and we are confident with our new strategy being implemented in the UK.”

The UK team will be headed by Cristian Le Dantec, in the role of Europe commercial director. Le Dantec has been in the wine industry for 20 years, leading key markets for VSPT.

Other appointments include Marcela Burgos as sales area manager and WSET educator and MW candidate John Hearn as head of business strategy development.

Furthermore, VSPT UK recently announced an agreement with Encirc for bottling and warehousing, which will provide a more efficient route to market, allowing the company to bottle some of their renowned brands locally.

“The UK is a key market for us. We are sure that this new strategy and route-to-market will help us to improve agility in terms of logistics and deliver best-in-class service. Our ambition is to become the preferred partner for retailers while we continue working with our current importers and distributors, like Enotria & Coe, who have an important role in our distribution strategy,” added Cristian Le Dantec.

The new strategy will also strengthen the value of sustainability as an essential pillar for VSPT, which has led to its early membership of the IWCA (International Wineries for Climate Action – which aims to decarbonize the wine industry), and as founder members of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable, a global collaborative platform to advance sustainability across the wine industry from production to retail.







