IWCA announces new climate impact calculator for Latin America

By Hamish Graham

International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), in collaboration with a number of leading Chilean and Argentinian wineries, has announced the launch of the first greenhouse gas (GHG) calculator for the Latin America wine industry.

The wineries involved in establishing the new tool included Domaine Bousquet, Grupo Peñaflor, VSPT and Miguel Torres Chile. The free tool will allow Latin American wineries, both members and non-members of the IWCA, to measure their carbon footprint across Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions.

Scope 1 emissions are GHGs that a company emits directly from sources it owns while Scope 2 are indirect emissions from a company’s purchasing of external energy. Scope 3 emissions arise from all other indirect emissions from up and down the value chain.

Read more: Bibendum announces slate of new appointments

The development of the Latin America calculator was undertaken in 2024 in the lead up to this February 2025 release. The addition of another wine region that can now utilise the IWCA’s emissions tool is a development that Charlotte Hey, IWCA executive director, is positive about.

“IWCA’s calculator has established itself as the benchmark for transparency and rigour in the wine business at an international level. Working with these leading wineries in Argentina and Chile, to create the new GHG calculator for our joint mission to reduce carbon emissions in a very important part of the wine producing world,” she said.

IWCA have already developed similar GHG calculators for wineries in the US, Australia and New Zealand. Each calculator is adjusted to the GHG World Resources Institute protocols and the ISO-14064 greenhouse gas reporting standard.









