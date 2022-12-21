Domaine Bousquet announces B Corp certification

By James Bayley

Domaine Bousquet, Argentina’s largest producer and exporter of organic wines has become a certified B corporation.

A certified B Corp is a for-profit corporation that has been certified by B Lab, a non-profit company that measures a company’s social and environmental performance against the standards in the online B Impact Assessment.

As a result, Domaine Bousquet has committed to continuous improvement in these fields and will be assessed and verified every three years.

Anne Bousquet, co-owner and CEO of Domaine Bousquet said: “Our winery is located in a small, remote community, so, of course, we help each other. We are an extended family. This way of thinking and looking at the world carries over into everything we do both at home and at work. We are a global extended family and together we become a force for good in the local community and within the world at large.”

Founded in 1997, Domaine Bousquet has farmed organically from the get-go. The company recently earned Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) status. Based in California, the ROC requires certification in three areas: soil health and land management, animal welfare, and farmer and worker fairness.

Reflecting on this, Bousquet told Harpers in August: "We recently became one of only four wineries – the first outside the US – to become Regenerative Organic Certified.

"We have also been testing our pioneering biofilter project to assist with water conservation, which is a big issue in Argentina. We expect it to be operational by 2023."

The B Corp community in the US and Canada is over 1,700 companies strong, with well-known names such as Ben & Jerry's, Patagonia, Warby Parker, and 24 wineries, including two from Argentina. Globally, there are currently 5,538 B Corp companies in 84 countries, across 157 industries.