Hatch Mansfield awarded B Corp

By Hamish Graham

The premium wine importer Hatch Mansfield has been awarded the B Corp certification by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement.

The agent joins 2,400 businesses in the UK wine trade, from independent shops to producers, that have achieved the prestigious accreditation, including the likes of Old Chapel Cellars, North South Wines and Ridgeview Wines Estates.

The certification process requires the applicant to demonstrate high standards of social and environmental practices, as well as transparency, accountability and a commitment to goals beyond solely shareholder value. The latter involves legally embedding this commitment to purpose beyond profit in the company articles.

Specific practices companies need to evidence also include socially and environmentally responsible behaviour relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, plus worker compensation and diversity.

Director of Hatch Mansfield, Mark Calver has spearheaded the application for B Corp and sees the designation as representing the importer’s fundamental values.

“Since the very beginning, it’s been a core part of the Hatch Mansfield ethos to build our business in as responsible a way as possible.

“We’ve only ever partnered with wine producers who share our sustainable values and have worked hard to act responsibly as part of the global community in which we’re operating so are delighted to join the B Corp community. We’re looking forward to being part of this growing movement, leading the way in setting the highest of standards,” he said.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, welcomed the addition of another British wine company to the B Corp family.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Hatch Mansfield to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies that are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Hatch Mansfield is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

Hatch Mansfield has long demonstrated sustainability credentials, as shown by the company being a signatory of the Harpers Sustainability Charter. To find out more about the Charter and its signatories click here.









