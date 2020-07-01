Hatch Mansfield claims trio of eco firsts by becoming carbon neutral

By Jo Gilbert

Hatch Mansfield has revealed it has managed to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero for 2019, making it the first in the industry to achieve a trio of recognised sustainability accreditations.

The first by the Berkshire-based supplier was the ISO 14001 accreditation, which gained back in 2011, followed by the BRC Agents and Brokers certification.

Now, the hat-trick is complete via the carbon neutral confirmation for 2019.

“We all know we should care for the environment and at Hatch Mansfield we have been striving to put sustainability into action,” said Neil Simmons, insights and trade marketing manager.

“The wines that we import are transported across the globe and around the UK and our team generate CO2 through their day-to-day work. We took an active decision to measure this and offset these emissions… efforts have been rewarded and it is a real positive to have reduced our carbon footprint to become carbon neutral in 2020.”

The feat is the culmination of eight years of work into revolutionising working practices, starting with tracking office and business mileage CO2 in 2012.

This business mileage then generated readings that are converted using DEFRA conversion factors to give a final CO2 number. These can then be independently verified by partners such as Carbon Footprint.

After gradually refining its approach, adding in further processes to reach an accurate CO2 total for the business, all deliveries at Hatch Mansfield are now measured – including those coming into the UK.

Various other initiatives have happened at the company over the past decade.

Since 2012, the supplier has offset over 5,000 tonnes of CO2 through Carbon Footprint Ltd, and a further 1,500 tonnes of CO2 via tree planting in the UK via the Woodland Trust.









