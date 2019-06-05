Hatch Mansfield unveils latest sustainability initiative

By Lisa Riley

Hatch Mansfield has announced its next sustainability initiative is a borehole project in the North region of Uganda.

The micro project, which was voted for by visitors to Hatch Mansfield’s stand at London Wine Fair, will identify broken down boreholes, renovate them and supply a maintenance programme to ensure that clean, safe water is delivered to the community.

Through this project, which forms part of Hatch Mansfield’s commitment to lower its carbon footprint, an additional 1,548 tonnes of CO2 will be offset, the company estimated.

“Ten years ago we looked hard at how best to articulate our attitude to the environment and how best to respond to the challenges. The projects we support and the work we do ourselves is ever-evolving due to the constant changes and developments around the world in relation to sustainability,” said managing director Patrick McGrath MW.

Hatch Mansfield was “very lucky to work with wine producers who are equally committed to this cause, some of who are real pioneers in the field”, he added.

“Caliterra was one of the first wineries in Chile to achieve sustainable certification and the first to achieve Carbon Neutral status; Louis Jadot implements biodynamic practices within their estate; and Jean Luc Colombo takes an organic approach in their vineyards wherever possible. We are very proud of the work that our team is doing and will continue to evolve to make sure we are always doing the best we can to minimise our impact on the environment.”

In 2015 Hatch Mansfield became the first UK wine agency to receive the ISO14001 accreditation and since then, it has implemented further changes to reduce its impact on the environment, including partnering with the Woodland Trust to mitigate its impact on the environment by locking up carbon emissions in the UK through woodland creation.

Hatch Mansfield’s wine portfolio includes Champagne Taittinger, Louis Jadot, Terroirs et Talents, Joseph Mellot, Jean Luc Colombo, CVNE, Viña Errazuriz, Caliterra, Domaine Carneros, Robert Oatley, Villa Maria, Esk Valley, Vidal, Left Field, Kleine Zalze, Gaja and from October 2019, Zuccardi.