Journey’s End first South African winery to gain B Corp status

By Hamish Graham

Stellenbosch wine producer Journey’s End has become the first South African winery to gain the B Corp certification. The designation is awarded to businesses which look beyond solely the P&L balance sheet to include actions which are environmentally and socially minded.

The status was awarded to Journey’s End thanks to a number of initiatives, including being one of South Africa’s first solar-powered vineyards. It operates fully of-grid with an advanced battery system. The producer is also self-sufficient with regards to water, utilising a system that combines rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling and precision irrigation to ensure sustainable water usage.

The winery has also pursued community initiatives including providing over five million meals through local female-run soup kitchens, as well as enacting schemes to benefit the education and skills development of the local Sir Lowry’s Pass village.

Stephanie von Oppell, global head of marketing at Journey’s End, praised the team's hard work and perseverance.

“As we celebrate the close of B Corp Month, Journey’s End proudly stands as a trailblazer, paving the way for future-focused, impact-driven winemaking. We hope to inspire others in the wider industry to join us on our mission to be a force for good while crafting exceptional, terroir-driven wines.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and passion of our entire team. This is for them - the people who make Journey’s End what it is today,” she said.

Journey’s End has shown itself to be a producer willing to defy convention in the pursuit of championing sustainability. This is shown by their collaboration with Andrew Ingham to develop the Interpunkt wine which used sustainable paperboard bottles.













