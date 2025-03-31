Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Journey’s End first South African winery to gain B Corp status

By Hamish Graham
Published:  31 March, 2025

Stellenbosch wine producer Journey’s End has become the first South African winery to gain the B Corp certification. The designation is awarded to businesses which look beyond solely the P&L balance sheet to include actions which are environmentally and socially minded.

The status was awarded to Journey’s End thanks to a number of initiatives, including being one of South Africa’s first solar-powered vineyards. It operates fully of-grid with an advanced battery system. The producer is also self-sufficient with regards to water, utilising a system that combines rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling and precision irrigation to ensure sustainable water usage.

The winery has also pursued community initiatives including providing over five million meals through local female-run soup kitchens, as well as enacting schemes to benefit the education and skills development of the local Sir Lowry’s Pass village.

Stephanie von Oppell, global head of marketing at Journey’s End, praised the team's hard work and perseverance.

“As we celebrate the close of B Corp Month, Journey’s End proudly stands as a trailblazer, paving the way for future-focused, impact-driven winemaking. We hope to inspire others in the wider industry to join us on our mission to be a force for good while crafting exceptional, terroir-driven wines.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and passion of our entire team. This is for them - the people who make Journey’s End what it is today,” she said.

Journey’s End has shown itself to be a producer willing to defy convention in the pursuit of championing sustainability. This is shown by their collaboration with Andrew Ingham to develop the Interpunkt wine which used sustainable paperboard bottles.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic acquires Enotria&Coe

Gallo doubles down on premium following...

Naked Wines announces ambitious growth p...

Inaugural Mediterranean Wine Symposium p...

Virgin Wines eyes profit growth surge to...

Hatch Mansfield awarded B Corp

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Brand Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95