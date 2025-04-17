Subscriber login Close [x]
Wiltshire-based Witchmark latest distiller to become B Corp

By Hamish Graham
Published:  17 April, 2025

Wiltshire spirits producer Witchmark has become part of the B Corp community, joining a growing list of British distillers which have earned the certification.

B Corp status is awarded to companies which show a commitment to sustainability, with environmental and social initiatives baked into their business practices. Witchmark was awarded a notably high score of 124.4 by B Corp – a score of only 80 is required to meet the B Corp benchmark. According to the B Corp UK website this makes Witchmark the highest scoring distillery in England.

The distillery, which sits in over 3,500ha Fonthill Estate, sources all of its Barley from Fonthill Farm which utilises a regenerative agriculture system to protect biodiversity. Its stills are powered by bio-liquid propane gas - 40% more sustainable than conventional fossil fuels - with the distillation process also utilising a heat recovery system. In terms of waste management, spent grains are used for cattle feed. Future plans include the installation of a 100kW solar array on Witchmark’s warehouse roof.

Alistair Munro, MD at Witchmark Distillery, believes the B Corp status reflects the producer’s founding philosophies.

He commented: “As a producer of premium whisky, gin, and vodka, we believe that great spirits should not only taste exceptional but also be crafted with integrity, sustainability and social responsibility at their core. This certification reaffirms our commitment to implementing ethical business practices, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

“Being part of the B Corp movement means we are held to the highest standards of transparency and impact, and we are immensely proud to stand alongside other businesses driving meaningful change.”

The distillery already produces its own vodka and gin, with the former winning a gold award at the World Drinks Awards and the latter gaining a silver award. Witchmark’s first single malt was laid down in 2024 with the producer set to debut its whisky in 2027.



