IWCA takes aim at COP28 in open letter

By James Bayley

International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) has penned an open letter to wine trade CEOs and press regarding the forthcoming resolutions at COP28 in Dubai.

The letter echoes IWCA member’s thoughts and concerns about climate change in the face of events at this year's Conference of Parties (COP), which began on 30 November and officially ends today (12 December).

The IWCA, which was co-founded by Miguel A. Torres and Katie Jackson, represents 140 wineries in 11 different countries worldwide, which collectively account for 2% of total global wine production.

As a result of extreme weather around the world, global wine production is at its lowest level for 62 years. According to the OIV, production excluding juices and musts reached 244.1mhl, a decline of 7% on 2022, putting it below the previous 20-year low in 2017 (248mhl).

In the letter the association of wineries called for more decisive action in addressing the threat of climate change.

“We are disappointed that this year’s COP conclusions lack forcefulness and have in no way advanced the vital move towards detaching the global economy from fossil fuels to achieve a meaningful reduction in GHG emissions,” the letter stated.

The IWCA suggested its efforts to decarbonise the wine industry were, “seriously compromised by the Conference of the Parties’ inability to stop new oil and gas exploration, and to agree on a date to phase out the use of all fossil fuels”.

The 2023 vintage was defined by extreme weather across the globe, from drought and wildfires to deep freezes and frost. In Spain this year, drought and heat have seriously affected yields, and in British Columbia and the Niagara regions, deep spring frosts killed many vines. California may be celebrating this year, due to the much-needed wet winter and a cooler-than-normal summer, however, recent vintages have not been easy there either.

On behalf of the global wine sector, the IWCA called on the Conference of the Parties to agree on an end date for the use of fossil fuels at COP29.







