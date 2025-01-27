Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Old Vine Registry surpasses 4,000 entries

By Hamish Graham
Published:  27 January, 2025

The Old Vine Registry, the world’s first database of old vineyards, has now accumulated over 4,000 entries from 39 countries around the world. The announcement illustrates healthy progress in terms of the registry’s goal of registering 10,000 vineyards by 2027.

The project, first launched in June 2023 with 2,183 entries, has also announced that any vineyards planted in 1990 are now 35 years old and now eligible for inclusion to the registry.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) recently passed a resolution to “promote and encourage the cataloguing of old vineyards and old grapevines”, mirroring the goal of the Old Vine Registry.

Wine writer Alder Yarrow, who acts as the day-to-day manager of the register was buoyed by the OIV’s decision.

He said: “The recent OIV resolution really validated what we’re doing. I hope it will encourage both individual producers and whole regions to publish information about their old vines.”

The Old Vine Registry has been forthright in its efforts to get as many vineyards on board as possible. Such efforts includes the prize campaign to register more vineyards, which began in June 2024.

Producers that are wishing to submit their vineyard to the registry can do so through the following link: www.oldvineregistry.org.

Additional, the Old Vine Registry is seeking out volunteers to research old vineyards, as well as financial donors willing to support the non-profit project. Interested parties in either regard are encouraged to email at: oldvineregistry@gmail.com.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Mentzendorff adds Napa Valley icon to po...

Accolade Wines becomes signatory of Bott...

Berkmann announces Australian portfolio...

Craggy Range among Hallgarten NZ portfol...

Sparkling and sustainability pave the wa...

The Wine Barn marks 25th anniversary wit...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Friday read: Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95